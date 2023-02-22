Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy to step down as Social Democrats co-leaders

Tomas Doherty

The co-leaders of the Social Democrats are expected to step down.

Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall are due to make a “significant announcement” at 3pm on Wednesday.

It is expected they will leave the leadership positions of the party they founded.

Ms Murphy, a Kildare North TD, co-founded the party with Dublin North-West deputy Ms Shortall in 2015 along with Stephen Donnelly, now Minister for Health and a Fianna Fáil TD.

Since then they have steered the party as co-leaders and saw a tripling of their Dáil seats in the last general election.

The Social Democrats are the only major political party to have a female majority in the Dáil.

Ms Shortall and Ms Murphy are both former Labour Party members.

They previously resisted calls for a leadership contest from some Social Democrats members and councillors in 2021.