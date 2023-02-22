Fantastic six-bed house on market on Carlow Road in Laois

Elite Estate Agents are proud to present this fantastic six bedroomed detached dormer property to the market on the Carlow Road, Stradbally. This beautiful property offers many features which attribute to an ideal family home in an excellent location. With well proportioned accommodation extended over 280.42 sq.m / 3,018 sq.ft set on a mature site spanning over c.0.5 acres this property boasts charisma and style throughout. On entering the property you are met with a warm ambience which continues throughout with warm tones and well chosen finishes. The double aspect living room gives a warm welcoming feel while also opening onto a patio overlooking the mature garden, perfect for both cosy winter nights and hazy summer evenings. The country style kitchen offers bespoke appliances and a cosy window seating area which is ideal for your morning coffee while taking in the view of the lovely garden area. All six bedrooms are very spacious with a luxurious finish \u0026 master and guest room en-suites. The large adjoining garage with roller doors offers ample storage and the opportunity to convert to further living space if required. Built in 1970 to an extremely high standard and enhanced throughout the years the property has a B3 energy rating which qualifies for a Green Mortgage. Contact John O’Brien Elite Estate Agents Tel: 057 86 66344. Asking price: €460,000. More information here.