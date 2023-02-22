Start your own business in Carlow

Seamus Doran from Carlow’s LEO

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW residents with ambitions for self-employment are being encouraged to explore how to start their own business in 2023.

Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office will deliver a series of Start Your Own Business programmes throughout 2023, with the first beginning on Friday 3 March as a way of supporting prospective entrepreneurs.

Start Your Own Business training is for people who believe they have a viable business idea and want support in developing their business plan. It consists of a series of training workshops and a one-to-one mentoring session over several weeks. It will help participants in the early stage of business to develop their skills and understanding of what is required to start their own enterprise and complete their business plan.

The LEO will alternate the times of the programmes to ensure participants can complete the series without the need to take time off from their existing jobs. The first programme will be delivered on a Friday night and then over two full Saturdays. The next programme will be delivered over six Wednesday nights, while each subsequent programme will alternate between these two delivery times. Organisers believe that these options will make the Start Your Own Business programmes particularly attractive for people who have to juggle existing employment with researching their interest in self-employment.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: “Self-employment offers a huge opportunity for anyone interested in becoming their own boss. However, it can be a daunting process for those who do not plan for it. As the son of a once self-employed father, I know first-hand the great rewards, but also the great risks of self-employment, and to be able to handle both, preparation is key.”

Séamus Doran, LEO’s assistant head of economic development and enterprise, said: “Carlow has a significant talent pool of entrepreneurs and is the ideal environment for indigenous entrepreneurs to develop and grow. We at the Local Enterprise Office are delighted to assist where we can, both financially and with our expert mentors. Our Start Your Own Business programmes would make a great starting point to your self-employment journey.”

For more information, contact 059 9129783 or email [email protected]. Places on the Start Your Own Business programme can be booked at www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/Training-Events.