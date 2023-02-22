Urban/rural ‘whinge fest’ continues

By Suzanne Pender

A WELCOME €2.7 million for the county failed to stop the “whinge fest” as the urban/rural divide clashed over Active Travel.

At last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that Co Carlow had received €2.7m under the third round of Active Travel, a government funding programme aimed at leaving the car behind and encouraging walking and cycling to places of work or school.

Mr O’Gorman said the county had been successful with a good mix of projects, some of which were at development/design stage and others awaiting approval for capital funding. “The roll-out of the projects is ongoing,” he assured members.

Cllr Fintan Phelan welcomed the allocation to the Tullow Road pedestrian and cycle scheme, connecting Burrin Manor and The Laurels with the town.

Cllr Michael Doran said that he was “disappointed with the allocation outside the Carlow Municipal District”, adding that the Bagenalstown MD was approved for “only one or two projects”.

“I acknowledge the success of the scheme, so hopefully next year will be more favourable for other municipal districts,” said cllr Doran.

Cllr William Paton described the allocation as “a merry-go-round”, suggesting that the same €150,000 for the same project had been allocated to Tullow “last year and the year before”.

“The Tullow orbital route … it is urgent that it gets delivered,” said cllr Paton, who was critical of the delay by the council’s Active Travel team, adding that if Tullow wanted something delivered, maybe it should go back to the area engineer.

Cllr Paton said there was also a huge issue with safety at Tullow Community School, referring to comments made by cllr Fergal Browne at previous council meetings. However, cllr Paton agreed that you see everything on the Active Travel cycle paths except cyclists.

Cllr Paton described the Hanover Road/Kilkenny Road as “a nightmare”, adding that he has yet to meet a single person in favour of the new junction layout.

Cllr Fergal Browne said that completing the outer relief road would make it safer for people cycling and walking in the town, removing a considerable number of cars from this area of town. He described the Active Travel strategy as “very unbalanced”, adding that councillors were “blue in the face” raising the issue of completing the 800m from the Éire Óg GAA Club to Ballinacarrig.

Cllr Charlie Murphy said that of the 18 projects approved in the county, 12 were in Carlow town and just two in Tullow. “Something is wrong there,” he added.

Cllr John Cassin agreed there was “definitely an issue in Hanover”, adding that the problem was volumes of traffic.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace was in favour of the bollards, describing them as “a visual reminder to motorists that other people use the road”.

Cllr John McDonald said there was some confusion between active travel and social travel, and that needed to be clarified for people, while cllr Willie Quinn urged the council to finish the project from Borris to Ballytighlea bridge before the summer tourist season.

“€2.7m to our county and it’s a whinge fest about what/when to the different MDs … it’s funding into our county making it a safer place to walk and cycle,” remarked cllr Andrea Dalton.

Cllr Andy Gladney agreed it was “a sweet cake”, but added: “We’re only getting a small slice.”

Mr O’Gorman agreed that this was very much an urban-based scheme, with similar patterns across the country in terms of larger urban centres receiving the majority of a county’s funding. He stated that each Active Travel application must have merit and fit the criteria, adding that “discommoding the car is almost a starting point”.