Assembly in support of Ukrainian people

By Elizabeth Lee

RESIDENTS of Co Carlow and beyond are being called upon to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine by taking part in a gathering tomorrow, Friday, which is taking place in Potato Market, Carlow.

Friday 24 February marks 365 days since Putin’s Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine, killing thousands of people and forcing millions of others to flee for their lives.

Tomorrow’s event has been organised by a group of Ukrainian people who have been living in Co Carlow since shortly after their country was invaded and is one of many such gatherings that are taking place all over Ireland.

“The purpose of the meeting is to support Ukraine, to remind that we are fighting not only for our freedom but also for democratic values and future of Europe and to commemorate the war victims,” said Yuliia, a spokesperson for the local group in Carlow.

At the gathering, the Ukrainian national anthem will be sung and those assembled will then walk in solidarity to SETU, where a football match will take place between a Ukrainian side and a local team.

If interested, please turn up at the Liberty Tree, Potato Market, Carlow tomorrow at 11.30am.