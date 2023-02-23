Broadband contractors blamed for ‘deplorable state’ of roads

By Suzanne Pender

NATIONAL broadband contractors have left Co Carlow’s rural roads in a “deplorable state”, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the issue, arguing that some of the rural roads were left in a “deplorable state” and asked if a bond was in place. “You’d expect when you dig a ditch you’d fill it in and leave it back to the state it was in,” remarked cllr McDonald.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman accepted that, post-rural broadband, the “reinstated works were not satisfactory” and the council had begun “not issuing new road licences”. A road licence from the local authority is required to begin the work.

“I think you will see it coming to a head in the coming weeks. Reinstating the road is covered under the conditions of the road licensing and they have to replace it to the condition it was found,” insisted Mr O’Gorman.