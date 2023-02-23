Carlow beauty columnist Sara scoops a top national award

By Elizabeth Lee

SARA Ashmore Kehoe, beauty columnist for ***The Nationalist***, has just scooped a top award in recognition of her writing at this year’s Irish Make-Up Awards.

In an absolutely fabulous awards ceremony that took place recently in the Crown Plaza Hotel at Dublin airport, Sara scooped the best Make-Up Blogger/Vlogger of the Year trophy, while fellow Carlow town beautician Debbie Gibney Byrne, who runs Lashes by Debbie, took home the top prize in the lash/brow category.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the win. I am over the moon – it’s so nice to have your writing acknowledged,” a delighted Sara told ***The Nationalist***.

Sara has been writing the ***Pretty Beautiful by Sara*** column in ***The Nationalist*** for the past eight years, while she’s also built up a loyal following of fans with her blog of the same name. She also lectures in make-up at the Carlow Institute for Further Education and Training, where she’s won multiple awards for her work. An appreciation of beauty and art must run in the Ashmore family as her mother Sally is a well-known artist from Carlow town, while her daughter Abby Kehoe won a prize in the prestigious Texaco Children’s Art Competition when she was ten years’ old.

This was only the fourth year that the Irish Make-Up Awards took place and they featured 16 categories. The competition was fierce, but Sara and Debbie both managed to bring home the goods! Sara with her daughter, Abby