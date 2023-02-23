Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Patrick (Pat) Dillon

February 22nd 2023, in his 96th year. Sadly missed by his loving partner and companion Norah, family, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton, Castle, on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, to arrive for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Donald Fawcett

Sunrise, Kilree Avenue, Bagenalstown, Carlow

February 22nd 2023 (Peacefully) in the loving care of the Staff of St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Pre-Deceased by his mother Rose and father Lister. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, son David, grandchildren Chris, Laura, Aaron and Chloe, daughter-in-law Michelle, brothers John, Eric and Morris, sisters Enid and Mavis, sister-in-laws Mary, brother-in-law Tom, Michelle’s parents Pat and Mary O’Brien, nieces and nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Donald Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Friday evening from 6.pm to 8.pm. A Cremation Service for Donald will take place on Saturday afternoon at 1.pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin.

Edward (Ned) Kelly

St. Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, former Referee Irish Soccer Referees Society, Kilkenny Branch. February 23rd 2023 at SignaCare, Killerig. Predeceased by his brother Berto. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary and Connie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends

May Ned Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Friday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Poor Clare Sisters

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Patrick (Paddy) Farrell

Churchtown, Dublin / Hacketstown, Carlow

Peacefully in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harolds Cross. Predeceased by his beloved children John and Maria. Paddy will be deeply missed and remembered always by his loving family, his wife Sarah, his children Helena, Michelle, Patrick, Edel and Brian, his in-laws Martin, Paul, Karen, Mark and Chile, his adored grandchildren, his relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

A celebration of Paddy’s life will take place in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium on Friday, 24th February, at 10’oc.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Our Lady’s Hospice: Donate Here

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Paddy during his short time with them.

All enquiries to Peter Massey Funerals, 01 4064100.

Anne Shasby

12 McDonagh St., Kilkenny and formerly of 139 New Oak Estate, Tullow Road, Carlow passed away on February 21st, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved mother of Michael, Roseann and Beni and cherished sister of Teresa, Marie, Martin, Gerry, John and the late Patrick and Margaret.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren Elliot, Nathan, Lauren and Chloe, son-in-law Ian, daughter-in-law Charlotte, brothers, sisters, former partner Patrick Scully, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Anne’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow, (R93 R1X2) on Friday, February 24th, from 4pm, concluding with Prayers, at 7pm.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10am to St Canice’s Church, Kilkenny, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny for burial.

Anne’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Canice’s Church, Kilkenny, online streaming service

https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/