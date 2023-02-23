Final performance of hit Kilquan Players production

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Kilquan Players rehearsing for ‘Anyone could rob a bank’

The Kilquan Players drama group will hold one final performance of their popular production Anyone Can Rob a Bank.

The play is a three-act comedy by Thomas Coffey and will take place at Coon Hall on 11 March at 8pm. Tickets are €10 and available at the door.

