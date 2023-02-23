  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Glowing tributes paid to Carlow childcare worker after 20 years with St Catherine’s

Glowing tributes paid to Carlow childcare worker after 20 years with St Catherine’s

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Mary Purcell with work colleagues Lorraine Alcock, Kent Lasaki, Brigid Byrne, Eileen Miley, Mandy Morahan, Donna Bolger, Shauna O’Mara and Catriona O’Gorman

A GLOWING tribute was paid to a childcare worker who was described as the face of St Catherine’s Community Services.

For almost 20 years, Mary Purcell has been working in St Catherine’s as a childcare practitioner and an access support worker, among many other roles. During this time, Mary has offered care and support to countless families around Carlow town and the surrounding areas. She is the face of St Catherine’s for so many people, said St Catherine’s childcare manager AnneMarie Ormond.

“Mary is the epitome of St Catherine’s: she is kind, caring and warm-hearted. She supports and helps everyone in the building, not just the childcare section. She has a warm word for everyone.”

The Carlow town woman served as a team leader in St Catherine’s, variously working in all classrooms from babies to the after-schools programme. In recent years, she has floated between rooms giving support to staff, while she is a room leader in the after-schools programme.

Although not one who would seek attention, Mary was given a great send-off, with a children’s party at St Catherine’s and a separate party in Teach Dolmain, where Niall Morris, director of operations at St Catherine’s, and her friend and colleague Lorraine Alcock lauded her contribution.

People who were under Mary’s care as children have returned to St Catherine’s as adults to see her, such has been her impact. Mary’s tremendous experience and skills will not be found wanting as she takes on a part-time role with Tusla.

Mary Purcell (third left) with her sisters Dympna ONeill and Patrice Purcell, daughter Moira Ryan, granddaughter Ellie Purcell and daughter Jean Purcell at the party in Teach Dolmain celebrating Mary’s retirement from St Catherine’s Community Services after 20 years
Photo: Michael O’Rourke

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Final performance of hit Kilquan Players production

Thursday, 23/02/23 - 9:41pm

Special Carlow town property on sale

Thursday, 23/02/23 - 8:49pm

Carlow beauty columnist Sara scoops a top national award

Thursday, 23/02/23 - 6:49pm