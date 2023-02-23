Man pleads guilty to having hundreds of rounds of ammunition and dealing drugs for organised crime gang

Paul Neilan

A Dublin man has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to having hundreds of rounds of ammunition and dealing drugs for an organised crime gang.

Anthony Glynn (51) of Fitzgibbon Court, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to two charges when he was arraigned at a brief hearing of the three-judge, non-jury court on Thursday.

Glynn had been charged that he, on dates between the January 25, 2017, and April 12, 2017, both dates inclusive, within the State, “did commit a serious offence for the benefit of a criminal organisation, namely the possession of one or more controlled drugs, to wit cocaine and cannabis, for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying the said controlled drugs”.

He spoke only to identify himself to the registrar who read out the charge and to plead guilty on both charges.

Ammunition

He also pleaded guilty to committing a serious offence for the benefit of a criminal organisation by possessing ammunition, to wit 199 rounds of .44 Remington Magnum calibre, 76 rounds of .357 Magnum calibre, 38 rounds of .45 ACP calibre and 22 rounds of .22 LR calibre ammunition, – 335 rounds in total – in circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that the said ammunition was not required for a lawful purpose on the same dates.

Both offences are contrary to Section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended by Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009.

Glynn had originally been charged with similar offences under Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act relating to conspiring with others to possess the ammunition and drugs but was re-charged today after an application by State solicitor Ciara Vibien.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, said the court would adjourn the matter to May 8, for sentencing, when the two original charges for Glynn are expected to be withdrawn.

The Director of Public Prosecutions can apply for a certificate from the court to transfer certain cases to the non-jury Special Criminal Court if it is believed the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice