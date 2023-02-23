Seachtain na Gaeilge ’23 will be bigger and better than ever

By Suzanne Pender

SEACHTAIN na Gaeilge will celebrate all things Irish in Carlow this March with a bumper programme on offer.

The annual feast of Irish and bilingual events will run over two weeks and welcomes all participation regardless of one’s command of the language. The festival kicks off on Friday night, 3 March, with legendary folk singer Jimmy Crowley in concert at Club d’Art, Pembroke.

Young people will have much to celebrate during Seachtain na Gaeilge. The ever-popular Comórtas Ealaíne (spring art competition) for primary schools is already in full swing with entries to be passed on to Glór Cheatharlach for adjudication. Prizes will be awarded to pupils from first to sixth classes as well as having their winning creations published in The Nationalist.

Other highlights will include the schools’ Irish drama festival, trad sessions and céilithe, quizzes, Irish language film screenings, a spring art competition and, of course, the return of the parade and an afternoon of Spraoi Faoin Aer on Lá Fhéile Pádraig.

Irish language films are currently enjoying unprecedented success thanks to An cailín ciúin, and a further treat is in store with several screenings of Róise agus Frank planned for Seachtain na Gaeilge. There will be exclusive screenings for schools at 11am on Thursday 9 March and on Wednesday 15 March in the IMC Cinema at Fairgreen, while a screening with subtitles for the general public will take place on Wednesday 15 March at 7pm.

The GB Shaw Theatre will host the schools’ drama festival Féile Scoildrámaíochta throughout the day on Tuesday 14 March, when six schools will stage Irish translations of such popular plays as Annie and Jack and the Beanstalk, while there will be a special staging open to the public that night at 7.30pm of Laochra Gael 1916 by pupils of Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, Ceatharlach.

Comórtas na bhFuinneog, the best dressed window competition, promises to be extremely popular once again and entry is open to all shops and businesses in Carlow town.

Owners are invited to decorate their windows and premises and to use Irish and/or bilingual phrases and signage. There will be prizes galore, with Touchpoint Media sponsoring the top prizes, including outdoor advertising packages around Carlow town.

An abundance of phrases and greetings ‘as Gaeilge’ must feature, and students of Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach will be happy to assist with suggestions and translations. To enter, simply dress the window with a display that celebrates all things Irish and email a photograph of the creation to [email protected] and [email protected].

The closing date for entries is 5pm on 16 March.

There will be several opportunities to gather socially and join a conversation ‘as Gaeilge’ during the festival, including at Lambert’s Café each Wednesday from noon to 1pm, while ‘Abhaile do Lá Le Pádraig’ in Tully’s from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday 18 March will be the place for younger speakers of the language home for the weekend to meet and wrap up Seachtain na Gaeilge ’23.

The bumper Seachtain na Gaeilge programme with details of all events is available now from Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047, 087 2857048 and on Facebook www.facebook.com/glor.ceatharlach.