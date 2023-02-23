Special Carlow town property on sale

Ingleside is a prestigious Carlow property located in Browneshill. This is a substantial property comprising a spacious two-storey house boasting three reception rooms on the ground floor and four bedrooms on the first floor with a detached double garage.

Although this wonderful property would benefit from some updating, Ingleside offers a unique opportunity to secure a truly special residence in an established sought after area of Carlow town.

Viewing highly recommended. Contact Eoin Kehoe on 087 6483 990 / 059 91 31678. More information here. BER: G. Asking price: €425,000. More information here.