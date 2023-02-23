Two arrested in Carlow after €240,000 worth of drugs seized by gardaí

  • Home >
Thursday, February 23, 2023

Carlow Garda Station 

Gardaí in Carlow have seized drugs worth €241,500 and arrested two people following a search in Carlow this afternoon, Wednesday 22 February. A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested as part of this investigation. They are both currently detained in Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí attached to the Kilkenny and Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit and the Carlow District Detective Unit conducted the search of a residence under warrant at around 3.30pm today as part of Operation Tara. During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €23,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €20,000 of suspected Amphetamines and suspected ecstasy tablets to the value of €1,500.

Follow-up searches were conducted at a premises in Carlow town. During the course of this search, €120,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €77,000 of suspected Amphetamines were seized. The total value of drugs seized is estimated at €241,500. The gardaí say that the drugs will now be now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) and that investigations are ongoing.

