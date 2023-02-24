Carlow clinic offers free medicine to quit smoking

Medicine that will help you quit smoking will be available for free at the HSE’s ‘Stop Smoking’ Clinic in Carlow.

The HSE has announced that Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRT) are free clinics in Carlow and the South East as part of a package of supports on offer to people who quit smoking through the HSE QUIT service. The Carlow clinic is based at the Shamrock Plaza Primary Care Centre.

NRT are licensed medicines that safely give you lower levels of nicotine to help you get through cravings and withdrawal symptoms that can double your chances of quitting for good.

The initiative was announced as part of National No Smoking Day this week.

In 2022, almost one in five people in Ireland smoke according to Healthy Ireland. The prevalence of smoking in Ireland remains at 18% and has not declined since 2019.

Joan Ita Murphy, Health Promotion and Improvement Manager, HSE/South East Community Healthcare, explains how you can access free NRT.

“People wishing to stop smoking need to contact a Stop Smoking Advisors in their area. Visit www.Quit.ie from the HSE to find a list of clinics near you or call Freephone (1800) 201 203. You can arrange a face-to-face appointment or a phone appointment.

“In a one-to-one session, HSE Stop Smoking Advisors will assess your nicotine addiction, identify your reasons for quitting, discuss your best options for stop smoking medication and create a personal plan to help you stop smoking for good.

“If you join the HSE stop smoking programme your local advisor will advise you on how to access your free stop smoking medication at your nearest participating pharmacy. Your advisor will keep in touch with you weekly for the first six weeks after you quit and periodically for up to 12 months to help and support you.”

People can also email [email protected] to sign up for a personalised quit plan.