Stylish Carlow four-bed home carries €265k price tag

A four bedroom semi-detached Carlow property has become available in the heart of Pollerton. 25 Brooklawns is located at the bottom of a small cul-de-sac. This property has a bedroom on the ground floor with bathroom. Also on the ground floor there is a living room with solid wood floor, open plan kitchen/dining area and snug with a stove. Upstairs there are three more bedrooms and the main bathroom. Decorated in a very stylish manner this is a lovely home for any family. The rear garden is private with mature hedging. BER: D1. Asking price: €265,000. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers 0599131678/[email protected]. More information here.