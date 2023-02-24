Stylish Carlow four-bed home carries €265k price tag

  • Home >
Friday, February 24, 2023

A four bedroom semi-detached Carlow property has become available in the heart of Pollerton. 25 Brooklawns is located at the bottom of a small cul-de-sac. This property has a bedroom on the ground floor with bathroom.  Also on the ground floor there is a living room with solid wood floor,  open plan kitchen/dining area and snug with a stove.  Upstairs there are three more bedrooms and the main bathroom.  Decorated in a very stylish manner this is a lovely home for any family.  The rear garden is private with mature hedging. BER: D1. Asking price: €265,000.  Contact Kehoe Auctioneers 0599131678/[email protected]. More information here.

 

