Carlow non-profits invited to apply for disability funding

Carlow non-profit organisations are being invited to apply for a new €3m Disability Participation and Awareness Fund.

Rethink Ireland in partnership with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth aims to enhance the lives of people with disabilities. The organisation are making an open call for applications to innovative non-profit organisations working to support people with disabilities in communities across Ireland including charities, community groups and social enterprises.

The one-year fund will support up to 20 innovative projects, working across four areas: building skills and removing barriers to participation for people with Down Syndrome; providing valuable employment experience to people with disabilities; supporting the participation of people with disabilities in artistic, cultural, and community life; and fostering community participation and inclusion for people with disabilities, including sports and outdoor reaction, promotion of accessibility and accessible shared spaces.

Applications for the 2023 Disability Participation and Awareness Fund will be open until 32 March. Organisations can apply on Rethink Ireland’s website, www.rethinkireland.ie.