Carlow solar farm gets green light for 300-acre site

ONE of the largest solar farms in the country has received planning permission in rural Carlow.

The 300-acre development is to span eight townlands, which include some lands that were used during the National Ploughing Championships in 2019 and would produce 80MW of power. The development land is located off the N80 near Ballon in the townlands of Ballintrane, Ballybrommel, Bendenstown, Clonmacshane, Garreenleen, Graiguealug, Tinnaclash and Templepeter.

The application generated significant local opposition, with the scale of the solar farm being described as ‘industrial’, but Carlow County Council granted planning permission last week.

Donie McDonald of Graiguealug was one of those to object and he spoke of his disappointment.

“I’m not too happy, but there is not much I can do about it,” he said. “I’m not against green energy … but that scale? I think it’s only the start for Carlow; they will keep adding on and adding on and you won’t be able to stop it.”

“When I look out the back of my window, I have a lovely view of Mt Leinster. With this, when I look out the window, I’ll see a sea of steel.”

Apart from scale of the project, Mr McDonald had concerns about the level of noise from the 18 transformers that form part of the plans, as well as fire safety risks. “There are a lot of unknowns with them,” he said.

Mr McDonald said there had been little public consultation with the community, with energy representatives opting to hold one-on-one meetings with residents.

Mr McDonald also felt there had been little help from public representatives. “Some came to our meetings, some didn’t,” he said.

There was a feeling of helplessness at what locals could do once developers reached agreements with landowners, and Mr McDonald was doubtful that an appeal would be lodged. “You’re at nothing – that’s how everyone feels, unless you have loads of money behind you.”

Gareenleen Solar Farm Ltd has already secured planning permission for substation and underground cabling that will allow the project to connect to the ESB station in Kellistown. As part of conditions of the proposal, Gareenleen Solar Farm Ltd will have to pay €950,000 in development contributions to the council. The planning permission is for ten years, while the lifespan of the solar farm will be 35 years from when it is commissioned.

The company is linked to leading international renewable company Ørsted. Gareenleen Solar Farm’s two listed directors are both employed at Ørsted’s Irish operation, which is headquartered in Cork city.

***The Nationalist*** contacted Ørsted for a comment, but had not received a reply at the time of going to press.

The Ballon area has proved attractive for solar farm developers in past, with a separate 95MW solar farm receiving planning permission in 2021 in the townlands of Garreenleen, Bendenstown, Tinnaclash and Ardbearn.