CBS boys learn about online safety

The first year boys in CBS learnt about on-line safety

By Elizabeth Lee

THE world is a big place, and in today’s times, teenagers have direct access to all kinds of weird and wonderful information.

The internet can be a scary place to navigate, so schools have been putting on programmes where youngsters are given solid, basic tools to keep themselves safe while online.

Garda Elaine Rowe, a juvenile liaison officer who works with local schools, recently visited St Mary’s Academy CBS to show the youngsters in first year how to mind themselves when interacting with people on the web.

The boys learned about using privacy settings properly, how to take a screenshot of messages and how to block someone online.

Garda Rowe also strongly advised them to never give out personal information to strangers online. She also reiterated that cyber bullying is a really serious offence that can be reported to the gardaí. “Cyberbullying can also have a very serious effect on the person being bullied, so we should never do it. The talk was really good and made me think about my actions online,” said one of the first-year students.