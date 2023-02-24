Chance for craft makers to exhibit in Europe

By Elizabeth Lee

IRISH craft makers have an opportunity to have their work exhibited in Craft Hub’s travelling international exhibition.

The Craft Hub is a European project co-funded by Creative Europe, which focuses on craft in the context of cultural heritage. This year, Craft Hub will be celebrating and showcasing the skill and innovation of contemporary craft makers in a touring exhibition, which will wind its way around Europe. The exhibition will start in the beautiful city of Matera in Italy in April, before proceeding to venues in Greece, Germany, Portugal, Ireland and Wales, with the final exhibition in Norway in October. Ireland’s leg of the exhibition will begin in August.

The exhibition will feature work from across the whole spectrum of craft techniques. The selection process will be an anonymous one, giving emerging artists an equal opportunity to be selected alongside the established makers.

Craftspeople are invited to submit an application to be a part of this exhibition. In terms of submissions, organisers are looking for a broad range of pieces that link to the themes of experimentation, heritage, craft and sustainability.

Makers are requested to submit already created pieces for this selection process. The selected pieces will be broken into two sections. Category 1 is a selection of showcases, which will go on international tour across the EU partner countries. Category 2 is a selection of showcase pieces, which will be exhibited in one country only.

A number of selected craft professionals will be invited to travel as part of the exhibition to speak at the official launches of the various exhibitions.

An independent panel of craft experts will assess the submission.

Stacey Phelan, EU project administrator with Carlow County Council, said: “This exhibition could be a brilliant opportunity for craft makers to show off their craft items and receive an international audience for their craft items. It will be a great way to network with other crafters and could help develop the skills and businesses of Irish craft makers.”

Craft professionals with showcase pieces available to exhibit in this exhibition should not miss this opportunity to be a part of this large-scale travelling exhibition. Submissions are invited from all skilled makers; those with exhibition experience and those quiet makers who are stepping into the limelight for the first time.

You can apply online at https://leocarlow.submit.com.