Death notices and funeral announcements

Friday, February 24, 2023

 

Edward (Ned) Kelly

St. Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, former Referee Irish Soccer Referees Society, Kilkenny Branch. February 23rd 2023 at SignaCare, Killerig. Predeceased by his brother Berto. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary and Connie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends

May Ned Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Friday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Poor Clare Sisters

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

 

