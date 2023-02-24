Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

  • Home >
Friday, February 24, 2023

Peter Reilly
Ballyoliver, Rathvilly, Carlow / Terenure, Dublin

on 22nd February 2023, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; predeceased by his sons Thomas, Paul and Tony. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maisie, daughter Sandra, sister Sadie, grandchildren Dawn and Serena, great-grandchild Erin, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

 

May Peter Rest In Peace.

 

Reposing at his residence from 2pm. on Friday. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am. to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 11am. Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Bohernabreena Cemetery, Dublin.

Peter’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

