Expressions of interest sought for Duckett’s Grove café

The search for an operator of a proposed café at Duckett’s Grove has begun.

Carlow County Council are seeking expressions of interest “from suitably qualified and experienced catering companies or individuals, for the unique opportunity to operate a new café at Duckett’s Grove Historic House and Walled Gardens”.

The council say the proposed new facility will play a vital role as part of the tourism product offering.

Applicants will have to give detailed information on the offering they will provide, pricing structure, marketing and publicity strategy and staffing structure. It is proposed a minimum the café will be open seven days a week in peak periods between March-October. Applicants must have relevant experience.

