GAA club presents two sets of jerseys to Rathoe NS

Friday, February 24, 2023

Members of Fighting Cocks GAA presented a set of jerseys to the boys and girls teams of Rathoe NS, making the presentation are JJ Dowling, chairman Fighting Cocks GAA, cllr John McDonald club member and vice chairman Carlow County Board, Cathal Shanahan sec Fighting Cocks GAA, Donal McDonald chairman Ladies Fighting Cocks GAA and Lucy McDonald and Sean Keating accepting on behalf of the school                                   Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Members of Fighting Cocks GAA with teachers Eva Kealy and Ronan Brown        

Members of Fighting Cocks GAA presented a set of jerseys to the boys and girls teams of Ballon NS, J.J Dowling chairman Fighting Cocks GAA, cllr John McDonald club member and vice chairman Carlow County Board, Cathal Shanahan sec Fighting Cocks GAA, Erika Murphy Principal, teacher Ronan Brown and members of the boys football team

Members of Fighting Cocks GAA and the girls football team

 

By Suzanne Pender

NOT only will Rathoe NS be playing the part on the GAA fields but now they’ll be looking the part, too, thanks to their brand-new jerseys.

There was great excitement among pupils at Rathoe NS as members of the Fighting Cocks GAA Club arrived to present the school with two new wonderful sets of sports jerseys, very kindly sponsored by the club.

Over the past number of years, sport in the school has gone from strength to strength and Rathoe NS has been very successful in Gaelic football, hurling, camogie, soccer, rugby and athletics.

To wear the Rathoe NS school jersey gives the pupils a great sense of pride – pride in their school, their locality and themselves, with many of the younger children looking on during the presentation, hoping that one day they will be able to wear the jersey and represent the school.

The Fighting Cocks GAA Club has been very involved with Rathoe NS over the last number of years, providing footballs and equipment, helping out with the Santa visits at Christmastime, providing coaching to all of the classes and always making the Fighting Cocks pitch and facilities available for the school to use.

The school would like to thank Cathal Shanahan, JJ Dowling and Eva Kealy for organising the sponsored jerseys.

Rathoe NS is hugely appreciative of the club’s support and the pupils will make great use of the beautiful jerseys over the coming months and years.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Waterways Ireland unveils five-year plan for the Barrow

Friday, 24/02/23 - 12:34pm

Renowned artist, Elizabeth Cope, gives workshop in St Leo’s, Carlow

Friday, 24/02/23 - 11:13am

Chance for craft makers to exhibit in Europe

Friday, 24/02/23 - 11:05am