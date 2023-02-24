GAA club presents two sets of jerseys to Rathoe NS

By Suzanne Pender

NOT only will Rathoe NS be playing the part on the GAA fields but now they’ll be looking the part, too, thanks to their brand-new jerseys.

There was great excitement among pupils at Rathoe NS as members of the Fighting Cocks GAA Club arrived to present the school with two new wonderful sets of sports jerseys, very kindly sponsored by the club.

Over the past number of years, sport in the school has gone from strength to strength and Rathoe NS has been very successful in Gaelic football, hurling, camogie, soccer, rugby and athletics.

To wear the Rathoe NS school jersey gives the pupils a great sense of pride – pride in their school, their locality and themselves, with many of the younger children looking on during the presentation, hoping that one day they will be able to wear the jersey and represent the school.

The Fighting Cocks GAA Club has been very involved with Rathoe NS over the last number of years, providing footballs and equipment, helping out with the Santa visits at Christmastime, providing coaching to all of the classes and always making the Fighting Cocks pitch and facilities available for the school to use.

The school would like to thank Cathal Shanahan, JJ Dowling and Eva Kealy for organising the sponsored jerseys.

Rathoe NS is hugely appreciative of the club’s support and the pupils will make great use of the beautiful jerseys over the coming months and years.