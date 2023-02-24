HSE bereavement counselling service in Carlow and South East lauded

An independent review of a service provided by the HSE/South East Community Healthcare has found it as having a vital role in providing therapy for individuals bereaved by suicide and other forms of traumatic bereavement in Carlow and the south east.

The review of HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Bereavement Counselling Service for Traumatic Deaths was carried out by the National Suicide Research Foundation with funding from the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention.

HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Regional Suicide Resource Office provides the bereavement counselling service for persons over 16 years of age who have been bereaved through sudden traumatic deaths in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford. The service is free to clients, referral is through a relevant health professional (e.g. your GP) and therapy is provided by HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) contracted, professional, accredited counsellors.

While the service is not unique in providing bereavement counselling, it is unique in its focus on traumatic bereavement and suicide bereavement in particular. In addition, the service is flexible concerning the length and type of therapy provided, along with its integration with other services. Clients who may not be in a position to avail of therapy through the service itself are signposted or linked to other services within the community. This is in a large part enabled by the service being managed and delivered via the HSE/SECH Regional Suicide Resource Office and there is significant potential to consider expanding the model of service to other regions in Ireland.

Speaking about the publication Service Manager/Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention with HSE/South East Community Healthcare Tracy Nugent said

“The Bereavement Counselling Service for Traumatic Deaths service works by utilising existing expertise and resources in the community, via qualified Counsellors. The model of service in the South East addresses two significant barriers in accessing supports, by providing a free service with a minimal waiting time to first appointment. Throughout the operational review, significant improvements in client outcomes were observed. Furthermore, the service was positively rated by key stakeholders, including healthcare professionals who refer clients to the service and Counsellors working with the service. The service also represents good value for money which is outlined fully in the review.

“Bereavement by traumatic deaths – including suicide, homicide, murder-suicide and accidents – can significantly impact on an individual’s mental and physical health, increasing risk of depression, complicated grief and suicide. In addition, those who are bereaved by sudden, unnatural or violent death often report higher levels of perceived stigma, as well as other factors including trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), compared with those bereaved by natural causes. As a consequence, individuals bereaved by a traumatic death may require specialised supports, particularly those tailored to the nature of the death and the mental health conditions of the individual.

“People bereaved by suicide, who will account for a large proportion of traumatic deaths, have been identified as a key priority group for suicide prevention in Connecting for Life: Ireland’s National Strategy to Reduce Suicide, 2015-2024, with specific actions to improve and standardise the availability of tailored supports for those bereaved by suicide. Since 2006, the HSE/South East Community Healthcare Bereavement Counselling Service for Traumatic Deaths has provided counselling support to people bereaved by suicide and other sudden traumatic deaths. This service facilitates health professionals to refer individuals, aged 16 years and over, to therapeutic counselling from trained Counsellors working in the healthcare area.

“The Review findings add to the body of literature providing evidence for the need for specialised care for those bereaved via traumatic deaths – including suicide. While therapeutic interventions are also accessible via other services in the region, the short waiting times, no cost implications for clients, direct referral procedures and the facilitation of clients via a skilled service team are key strengths of such a dedicated service. In a policy context, the service provides supports for one of the key priority groups identified in Connecting for Life. In addition, the service has developed comprehensive and useful resources and information for clients ensuring that every client referred to the service receives information support.”