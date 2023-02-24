Mother accused of murdering two children sent for trial at Central Criminal Court

Tom Tuite

A mother charged with the murder of her children, Thelma and Mikey Dennany, in a car blaze in Co Westmeath last year has been returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Thelma, aged five, and her two-year-old brother Mikey were fatally injured when their vehicle went on fire at around 4 pm on September 9 at Lackan, a townland on a rural road connecting the villages Multyfarnham and Coole.

Lynn Egar, 48, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at a late special sitting of Mullingar District Court on September 22nd.

She was remanded in custody to the Dochas Centre, the women’s unit of Mountjoy Prison.

The mother of four was subsequently transferred to the Central Mental Hospital and the case was adjourned for the State to complete a book of evidence.

It resumed at Mullingar District Court on Thursday where a book of evidence was served on the defence and Judge Owens granted an order sending the accused forward for trial on indictment to the Central Criminal Court.

A date has yet to be allocated for her next appearance.

Mikey was rushed by ambulance to the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar but pronounced dead there. Emergency services found the remains of Thelma inside the car.

Lynn Egar also suffered injuries but was airlifted to a Dublin hospital.

A week and a half later, she was arrested and charged with the murders of Thelma and Michael Dennany at Lackan, Multyfarnham, on September 9th, contrary to common law.

At her first hearing, she remained silent as Detective Sergeant David Donnelly told Judge Owens: “In reply to charge after caution, she made no reply.”

The district court does not have the jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases, which only the High Court can consider.