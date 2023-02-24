Renowned artist, Elizabeth Cope, gives workshop in St Leo’s, Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

IT’S not every day that an internationally-recognised artist strolls into your classroom and gives a two-day workshop on painting, but that’s exactly what happened when renowned artist Elizabeth Cope visited St Leo’s College, Carlow recently.

The Kilkenny artist did a two-day collaboration with the school’s art department, where she conducted a still-life painting workshop with transition year art students. The project was part of the Creative Engagement Ireland programme and teachers Lauren Connors and Tara Gooch were delighted with the whole venture.

Creative Engagement Ireland is an arts-in-education programme that provides funding for schools. This funding enables artists to come into the school and work with the students. The initiative began in 1999, with the Arts Culture and Heritage Committee administering the programme in schools since 2005, and it’s the longest-running broad based second-level arts-in-education programme in Ireland. All involved with the art department in St Leo’s College were thrilled to be successful in their application for this funding last November.

Artist Elizabeth has exhibited in galleries and museums all over the world over the past 40 years and her work can be found in many important public and private collections. Her most recent exhibition was at the art gallery in Visual, Carlow. The opening night of this exhibition, titled ‘The palpable bump on the bridge of the nose’ took place on Culture Night last year and it was at this event that the artist was sourced for the visit to St Leo’s!

Ms Connors and Ms Gooch would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Elizabeth for her work with their students.