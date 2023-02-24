Simon Harris backs calls to review plans for domestic violence leave

Michael Bolton

The minister for justice Simon Harris has backed calls to review the plans for domestic violence leave.

Charity Woman’s Aid were among those to raise concerns with the proposal, including the fact it would only pay people 70 per cent of their daily rate.

The proposed law would see people entitled to 5 days of leave across a 12-month period.

Mr Harris said the Government will consider the recommendations from Women’s Aid seriously, and hopes some of the concerns raised by campaign groups and female TDs can be teased out.

“I’m quite sure this is an issue that thy department of children are considering, and considering carefully”, said Mr Harris

“As the minister in Government with responsibility with for coordinating our zero tolerance strategy in relation to domestic sexual and gender based violence, I think Its really important and I know this would be a view shared by minister O’Gorman and colleagues across Government.

“If somebody is being controlling and monitoring somebody’s pay, if they actually see a reduction in the pay that could put a victim at risk, and there could be concerns about confidentiality at the workplace.

“If an employer has to tell someone at HR to change your pay, is that actually increasing the chances of your confidentiality being undermined?

“These are valid and important issues I know that will be taken very seriously by Government.”