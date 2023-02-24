Threshold warns extension of eviction ban may impact rental supply

Michael Bolton

Extending the current eviction ban might impact private rental supply, according to housing charity Threshold, as the Government is set lift the ban on evictions on March 31st.

This is despite calls from the Peter McVerry Trust for the ban to be extended to prevent more people entering homelessness.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has also voiced concern over extending the ban, admitting it would have to be done on a long-term basis in order to be “honest” with the market and renters.

John Mark McCafferty, chief executive of Threshold, said it was a difficult decision for the Government to get right.

“On balance, the extension is probably the least worst move, but either way there are negative consequences for renters in the short-term and the long-term.

“If you do extend, there is a threat to the long term supply. The private renting sector supplied by small landlords, who due to the uncertainty caused by the ban, decide to sell up and leave the sector.

Pat Davitt from the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers said he was opposed to extending the eviction ban as it would end up in a “mountain of evictions”.

“We were told by the Government at the time that these five months would be a fantastic opportunity for the Government to make more housing available.

“We said it would end up with a lot more evictions taking place, and they are mounting up, and that’s exactly what happened. The homeless figures have not improved, so what has happened?

“Nothing really, and now we want to look at a further extension of when that would end, another mountain of evictions would happen.”