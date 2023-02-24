Waterways Ireland unveils five-year plan for the Barrow

By Suzanne Pender

WATERWAYS Ireland has made a firm commitment to maintaining and developing the River Barrow.

Chief executive Michael Rainey told a recent meeting of Carlow County Council that the local authority had earlier received a letter from Waterways Ireland that was “extremely good news and should be treated in that light”. Mr Rainey said the letter included commitments by Waterways Ireland under three elements, all confirming the continued and future management, maintenance and development of the Barrow Navigation.

This included a five-year maintenance programme, with planning applications expected to be lodged to the relevant authorities on or before 27 February; a ten-year programme of investment in critical infrastructure; and the formulation and implementation of a tourism masterplan for the Barrow in its entirety.

“It is an extremely welcome letter,” said Mr Rainey.

Cllr Tom O’Neill described the letter as “good news for Carlow”, adding that Carlow was “crying out for a blueway”.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella again raised the horrendous condition of a 2km stretch of the towpath at St Mullins and urged that it be tackled first as part of the maintenance programme.

Calling for urgent work to be done on the Barrow Track, cllr Michael Doran said that parts of the riverbank were in very poor condition and people were at risk of falling into the river.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace remarked that Waterways Ireland was “going about this backwards” and said it was “very disrespectful” not to have some public consultation on the matter. Cllr Fergal Browne pointed out that the public will have the opportunity to make submissions as part of the planning process.