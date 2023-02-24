What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

The Friday papers focus on the shooting of a PSNI officer in Omagh and the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Irish Times devotes much of its front page to a report on the impact of the conflict on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv one year since Russia invaded.

The Belfast Telegraph, Irish News and Irish Daily Mail give the latest details on the shooting of a senior police officer in Omagh, Co Tyrone on Wednesday night.

The Government has approved the appointment of 24 additional judges this year in line with the recommendations of a top-level report, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent reports that the Government is set to allow the eviction ban to expire next month.

In Britain, the Metro runs the headline “Heroes never give in” as it juxtaposes its front page from a year ago with an image of Ukrainian flags honouring dead soldiers at a cemetery in Kharkiv.

Tomorrow’s Paper Today 📰 HEROES NEVER GIVE IN A year ago today Putin expected his army to walk into Kyiv… but Ukraine still stands defiant 🇺🇦#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hXjRfiTn5E — Metro (@MetroUK) February 23, 2023

The Telegraph leads with a warning from the Archbishop of Canterbury that an end to the war in Ukraine cannot see Russia treated like Germany after the first World War.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Russia must not be crushed in any Ukraine peace deal, says Archbishop’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/McZoSDeIAR — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 23, 2023

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and Daily Express report that Camilla, Britain’s queen consort, has “taken a swipe” at the “woke” rewriting of Roald Dahl’s classic books.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star carry backlash to UK environment secretary Therese Coffey’s comments suggesting eating turnips could help avoid fruit and vegetable shortages in British supermarkets during the winter months.

Motty will live on forever through his legacy of iconic commentary moments. #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/UtS2WSrEuS pic.twitter.com/w3AOQ5T65q — Daily Star (@dailystar) February 23, 2023

The i reports British prime minister Rishi Sunak has softened his stance on NHS pay talks in a bid to end long-running industrial action.

Friday’s front page: Sunak softens on NHS pay talks in bid to end strikes #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @janemerrick23: https://t.co/82LoArLoaI pic.twitter.com/wheYaVELfQ — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 23, 2023

And the Financial Times says US president Joe Biden has selected former Mastercard chief Ajay Banga to take over as World Bank president.