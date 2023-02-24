What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received seven planning applications between 17 and 24 February.

Bagenalstown: Susan Legg wishes to retain existing sunroom at Garryhill, Bagenalstown.

Borris: Tony Kelly wishes to retain revisions and as-built dormer-type extension at Ballinagree, Borris.

Carlow: Jennifer Murphy wishes to apply for change of use of an existing 40sqm crèche adjacent to an existing 109sqm residential property from commercial to residential at St Anthony’s, Green Lane.

Tony Dooley wishes to alter previously-approved planning for installation of two wastewater treatment systems at Mortarstown Upper, Kilkenny Road.

Templepeter: Eamonn Nolan wishes to construct a part single-storey, part two-storey split-level dwelling at Graiguenaspideogue, Templepeter.

Tullow: Raymond Codd wishes to construct a single-storey agricultural shed building at Downings, Tullow.

Alan Reamsbottom and Lauren Reamsbottom wish to erect an extension to the side of their existing dwelling at Rathglass, Tullow.