Football club leads solidarity march for shot PSNI officer

Saturday, February 25, 2023

By Rebecca Black

Crowds have gathered in Co Tyrone in an act of solidarity for an off-duty police man who was shot.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill after the attack at a sports centre in Omagh on Wednesday night.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder investigation.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Club members and supporters in support of John Caldwell (Brian Lawless/PA)

Police have said the dissident republican group the New IRA are their primary line of inquiry.

On Saturday morning, crowds gathered in Beragh, about eight miles from Omagh, in a vigil for Mr Caldwell.

They took part in a walk of solidarity from the Beragh Swifts ground for Mr Caldwell, who is a volunteer youth coach at the football club.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Crowds gathered in Beragh, about eight miles from Omagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

Beragh Swifts chairman Richard Lyons said the community had gathered in support of their friend and for all the children that have been affected by the shooting.

“It’s been a very difficult time for the club; it’s been a very difficult time for the community,” he said.

“John worked tirelessly for this club, he’s no different to any other volunteer… the contribution that John gives to this club is phenomenal, and this is an unbelievably difficult time for us all.”

A rally is to take place in Omagh town centre later.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Police attend scene of security alert in Co Tyrone village

Saturday, 25/02/23 - 2:41pm

Crowds gather in Omagh to demand end to violence after police officer’s shooting

Saturday, 25/02/23 - 1:56pm

Domestic violence victims to be paid in full while on leave

Saturday, 25/02/23 - 12:25pm