A peek inside the historic home of Beamish family in Dublin

The former Dublin home of the Beamish family at the turn of the last century has gone up for sale.

Originally built in 1840, Eglinton House in Dún Laoghaire is a three-story house on the market for €2.285 million.

It was home to the Beamish family at the turn of the last century, notably Ella Wright Beamish, daughter of David Gregory Beamish.

Just after she married Charles Evans, they travelled to London – where he was to begin a new position with Guinness — aboard the RMS Leinster, the Steam Packet Company steamship.

On the way, it was torpedoed and sunk by a German submarine, claiming the lives of 569 people. It remains the greatest loss of life in the Irish Sea and the highest death toll on any Irish-owned vessel.

Eglinton House’s current owners have made it their home since 2013, rewiring and re-roofing the property.

Through the wrought iron electric gates, the gravel driveway will bring you to the garden, which is just under a third of an acre.

Back in the house, to the right of the hall is a drawing room, enjoying a dual aspect over the front and rear gardens.

To the left of the hallway is the mirror reception room, which also enjoys a dual aspect over the gardens. Also off the hall is a library.

A modern kitchen extension has been added. A north/south dual orientation ensures that the kitchen enjoys natural light.

To the right of entrance hallway is the sitting room and a large guest toilet. At the end of the hallway is the utility room.

Upstairs are four bedrooms – three double bedrooms and a single – with all rooms enjoying garden vistas.

The main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom complete with cast iron slipper bath.

If you are working from home and would like to create an office, or want to accommodate guests and family members, the Mews room can be used for your needs. It contains a sheltered patio area with a creeper clad pergola.

Upstairs, is a generous open-plan room with a solid fuel wood burning stove.

Not only does the house contain spacious rooms, the location of the property is also a big selling factor.

Walking distance from the harbour at Dun Laoghaire Pier, the Dart station is nearby. Monkstown is also a short stroll away, with cafés, shops and restaurants within the town.