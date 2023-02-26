Carlow lash expert fêted at Irish Make-up Awards

A CARLOW eye-lash expert showed lashings of skill as she picked up a gong at the recent Irish Make-Up Awards. Debbie Gibney of Lashes by Debbie Gibney was awarded the Best Eye Lash Artist at the Irish Make-up Awards in the Crown Plaza Hotel at Dublin airport.

Debbie from Heather Hill Avenue, Graiguecullen was one of the first to specialise in lashes in Carlow and is now a renowned trainer for young artists.

“It’s great to be recognised. I have trained loads of young ones and they are always nipping at your heels! It’s nice to get the validation, that you’ve still got it!”

Debbie has been working in the business for 18 years, with demand for eye-lash artists as big as ever. Word of mouth and social media drives Debbie’s business.

“It’s going from strength to strength, it’s exploding right now,” she said. “Money is tight right now, but when people get their lashes done, it lasts for four to six weeks. They get value for their money. They are getting a feelgood factor from it.”

Debbie has also won the Best Eye Lash Artist award at the Cointreau Style Awards three years running and is shortlisted for three gongs at the upcoming Tia Maria Hair & Beauty Awards.

For more information about Debbie, check out her Instagram page @lashesbydebbiegibney.