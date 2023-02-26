Death notices in Co Carlow

Tony (Soupy) FARRELL

3 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Graiguecullen, Laois

On February 25th, peacefully in the presence of his devoted daughters Karen and Ashleigh.

Predeceased by his grandson Craig Kehoe, his parents John and Sarah, his brother Paddy and his nephew John Farrell.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters, grandchildren Ricky, Elly, Mikey, Cody and Tamzynn and their granny Liz.

Sisters Mary-Jo and Betty, brothers Maurice and John-Joe, son-in-law Ivan and Karen’s partner John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nieces, nephews, his many good friends and his kind neighbours in Oakley Park.

May Our Beloved Daddy Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home, 3 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen (Eircode R93 H9R6) on Sunday, February 26th, from 2pm, with Prayers at 7pm.

Removal on Monday at 1.15pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, (via Chapel St.) arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery for burial.

Tony’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/