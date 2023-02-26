Fran was a brilliant mimic who could raise the roof with laughter

By Charlie Keegan

FRANCIS (Fran) Noctor, Spring Garden, Waterford and a native of JKL Avenue in Carlow town, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Waterford Hospice on Tuesday 10 January. Aged 68, Fran was son of the late Tom and Kathleen (née Williamson) Noctor from JKL Avenue.

Educated in Carlow by the Christian Brothers at primary and secondary level, Fran worked in Crotty’s Bakery, Tullow Street and later in life was employed as an assembly worker in the moulding department at Braun (Ireland), the personal care plant on O’Brien Road.

He met his wife Rose in Dublin and the couple later moved to Waterford city with their daughter Rosemary.

Fran worked as a carer in Waterford for some years, a job he greatly loved, showing huge compassion for the people in his care.

To anyone who knew Fran in Carlow, Dublin or Waterford, he was a magnificent mimic – he could take off anybody. Telling jokes, doing impressions of anyone and everyone was his stock-in-trade and he would raise the roof with laughter.

As his sister Vonnie said: “Fran would light any room he entered. He was ‘Fran the Man’ and a friend to all.”

His favourite sporting pastime was to play pitch and putt in Carlow and Waterford. Fran was also a useful golfer, mostly playing the Waterford course.

A great lover of Irish traditional music, he was a talented dancer, light on his feet doing a waltz or set dance.

He enjoyed day trips away with wife Rose and would attend light entertainment shows on RTÉ television, including attending ***The Late Late Show***. The couple would also go on day trips to Cork city. Fran and Rose both followed Liverpool in cross-channel soccer.

In terms of Carlow sport, Fran supported the Éire Óg football team and, if he was up in Carlow, would go to Teach Asca for a drink with his older brothers Tony and Thomas.

Fran was diagnosed with cancer some two years ago and was treated in Cork University Hospital, and over the last year of his illness in University Hospital Waterford and, for his final days, in the hospice.

A man of great style, Fran always dressed in the height of fashion and liked to wear his trademark gentleman’s hat.

While living for over 20 happy years in Waterford, Fran never forgot his Carlow roots. Tony and Vonnie took it in turns to travel by bus to Waterford on a regular basis and they would arrive always armed with ***The Nationalist***, which provided Fran with a great link to home. And when Tony or Vonnie were heading for home in Carlow, Fran always made it his business to walk to the bus stop with them and wave them off.

Sister Vonnie bought all three of Dermot O’Brien’s books of old Carlow photos and Dermot signed all three for Fran, Dermot being himself a JKL man. Fran loved those books and appears in two of them. It is the family’s intention that the books will be keepsakes for his granddaughter Teresa Frances, providing her with plenty of detail about her grandad’s roots. It was a great source of pride and delight to Fran when Teresa Frances was born in September 2022.

On learning of the death of neighbours or friends in the Carlow area, Fran would make immediate plans to attend the funeral.

Vonnie also said that a friend of hers, Adrian Lawlor from Carlow, now living in Lourdes, lit candles every day for Fran, for which he was very grateful.

On learning of Fran’s passing, kind neighbours and many of his friends in Carlow and district called to the Noctor home in Ashgrove, Tullow Road to express their sympathy.

Fran reposed in Thompson’s Funeral Home, Waterford on Thursday 12 January and his remains were removed to St John’s Church, Parnell Street on Friday morning, where his funeral Mass was celebrated. Vonnie placed a copy of ***The Nationalist*** in Fran’s coffin.

Significant symbols of Fran’s life brought to the altar at the start of Mass were: his hat, presented by his brother Thomas; while wife Rose brought his reading glasses and his Telly Bingo card – he was an avid follower of the daily RTÉ One bingo programme.

The readings at Mass were by Fran’s daughter Rosemary and his brother Paul, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Tony (brother), Vonnie (sister), Paul (brother), granddaughter Amber McNally (Waterford) and Mairéad Murphy (Waterford).

In a lovely eulogy to Fran by his daughter Rosemary, speaking on behalf of the family, she told the congregation that she was heartbroken at the loss of her dad, commenting: “No words would ever be enough to explain the hole in my heart he has left, but if he could stand up and speak now, he’d say: ‘Babby (her pet name), stand up there and tell them who Fran the Man is.’

“As we all know, my father had a great sense of humour, you’d always hear him crack a joke. He was always upbeat and would leave you with a smile on your face. My father loved Irish set-dancing music, he loved playing the Kilfenora Céilí Band music and he’d have my mother and I dancing around the kitchen.

“When my parents went to see the Kilfenora in Kerry, he would bring back their CD and have it on repeat for days on end.”

Rosemary continued: “We used to go on day trips to Tramore and Kilkenny to play pitch and putt. And when the golf tournaments were on television with Tiger Woods playing, Dad would say he ‘taught Tiger everything he knows!’

“Every Sunday morning, a whiff of bacon and cabbage would come from the kitchen, with the detective programme ***Columbo*** blaring on TV. Or if it was my mother who was doing the dinner, when it would be nearly done, Dad would say: ‘Rose, I’m just nipping down to the betting office.’ You would then see him sitting down and having laughs with the lads at the Food Hall.

“He loved his computer class in Railway Square, even though he only typed with one finger and still did not know how to turn on a computer. He was really proud of himself and collected his computer certificate as if it was a Grammy Award.”

Rosemary described her dad as “a proud Carlow man”, continuing: “He always brought me to my Aunt Vonnie’s house for the weekend when I was a child and the love the Carlow people had for him never left, even though he lived in Dublin and Waterford for many years.”

She spoke of Fran’s love of family, his dogs Jack and Jill and his cat Oiche. “He loved his children, stepchildren and grandchildren. These are just little things I will miss about Dad. He taught me so much and I am so grateful and proud to be his daughter and I promise that my daughter Teresa Frances will know how much you loved her and how you were so happy that you got to meet her.”

Rosemary concluded her eulogy: “This isn’t a goodbye forever, this a goodbye for now, and thank you, everyone, who showed up to celebrate the life Dad lived.”

Following Mass, a cremation ceremony was held in The Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy, Cork city.

A number of people from Carlow attended the obsequies, including members of Éire Óg GFC.

Predeceased by his brother Christy, who died in 2010 aged 62, Fran is deeply mourned by his wife Rose, daughter Rosemary, grandchildren Tess, Amber, Nathan and Bradley, brothers and sisters Thomas, Tony (both Ashgrove, Tullow Road), Paul (Manchester, England), Noel (Carlow), Raymond (Carlow), Kevin (Kilkenny), Geraldine (Carlow), Lily (Ballinasloe, Co Galway) and Vonnie (Ashgrove).

He is also survived by his son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and Fran’s many friends in Carlow and Waterford.