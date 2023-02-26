Grangecon planters sowed 18,000 trees in just three years

By Suzanne Pender

BY THE end of the current planting season, Go Greener with Grangecon will have planted an incredible 18,000 trees in just three years.

It’s no wonder then that the environmental awareness group received a Trees Award last week from Wicklow County Council as part of its Tidy Towns, estates and environmental awards.

The award was accepted by Julia Glass, secretary of Grange Con Tidy Towns.

“We are very grateful and proud recipients of this award from Wicklow County Council in recognition of our reforestation project for West Wicklow,” said Jennifer Page, the driving force behind Go Greener with Grangecon.

“By the end of this planting season we will have planted 18,000 trees in three years. Well done to everyone involved, including our large community of tree planters.”

Other biodiversity initiatives have been taking place in Grangecon village over the last few years, including the establishment of a community fruit orchard behind the village hall, a satellite orchard on the grounds of Grangecon National School and the introduction of a herbicide-free village.

A multitude of owl and swift boxes have also been erected through a project run by local gardener Brian O’Reilly. Go Greener with Grangecon has also been operating a harvest share from spring to autumn every year since 2020, where local gardeners can bring their surplus fruit and vegetables to the village to be shared among the community, avoiding food waste.

Go Greener with Grangecon and Grange Con Tidy Towns have also been collaborating with other organisations and individuals such as Easytreesie.com, the Tree Council of Ireland, Reforest Nation, Brian O’Reilly and artist Steven Doody, a facilitator of Grangecon’s tree-planting projects.

The West Wicklow reforestation project has not only gone from strength to strength but also has spread its roots to surrounding villages and groups, with thousands of trees being planted within communities such as Dunlavin, Baltinglass Golf Club, the Bee Sanctuary of Ireland in Coolafancy, Barretstown Camp for Kids and Leighlinbridge Tidy Towns, to name but a few.

If your community would like to be involved in planting over the coming planting seasons, contact [email protected]