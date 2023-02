By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information following a break-in at a house in the Raheenleigh area of Bagenalstown.

The kitchen window of the house was smashed to gain entry between 9.45am and 1.30pm on Thursday 23 February. A handbag containing a quantity of cash was taken from one of the bedrooms. Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious vehicles/persons to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station.