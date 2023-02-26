Holly Cairns expected to become next leader of Social Democrats

Fiachra Gallagher

Holly Cairns is expected to become the next leader of the Social Democrats, after the Cork South-West TD announced her intention to run for the position on Sunday.

Ms Cairns made the announcement in a tweet: “I’m excited to announce that I am putting myself forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats.”

Ms Cairns is expected to be elected as leader unopposed, after other prospective leadership candidates pledged their support for Ms Cairns.

TD Jennifer Whitmore ruled herself out of the race in a video posted to Twitter shortly after Ms Cairns’ announcement.

“I’m delighted to hear that Holly is putting herself forward to leadership of the Social Democrats,” Ms Whitmore said.

“I’m here to say I’m putting my full support behind her, I think Holly would make an incredible leader for the party, and I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

TD for Dublin Bay North Cian O’Callaghan also ruled out a run for the position.

“Delighted that Holly is going forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Holly will be a fantastic leader and has my full 100 per cent support.”

Last week, current co-leaders of the party Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy announced they would step down from their roles.

In the wake of the news, Dublin Central TD Gary Gannon ruled himself out of the leadership race.

In an interview with Today with Claire Byrne, Deputy Gannon said he planned to show “leadership within the party” but did not intend to put his hat in the ring.