LEO Carlow celebrates International Women’s Day

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day (IWD) is a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Local Enterprise Office Carlow will host the Powerhouse – Digital Marketing Event to mark International Women’s Day at noon on Wednesday 8 March in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow. The event will consist of a panel discussion with Annette Fox, CEO of Carlow County Development Partnership; Norah Ryan, managing director of Barrow Consultancy & Training, Carlow; and Melissa Doyle, business adviser, Carlow Local Enterprise; with Joanne Sweeney at the helm as MC.

Joanne is the founder of Digital Training Institute, a published author and a passionate podcaster. She’s currently writing her second digital marketing book. A former broadcast journalist, Joanne went back behind the mic over two years ago to launch her weekly podcast ‘JSB Talks Digital’.

Joanne is also the creator of Public Sector Marketing Pros, a dedicated hub for those working in government agencies. Joanne is also the creator and host of the Public Sector Digital Marketing Summit and accredited Diploma in Digital Communications for Public Sector.

International Women’s Day takes place on 8 March every year, and the global campaign theme for 2023 is #EmbraceEquity.

Whether you are thinking about starting a business, or are a seasoned businesswoman, a warm welcome awaits at this inspiring event, which kicks off at noon on Wednesday 8 March.

For more information or to register your place for International Women’s Day, contact the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow (places are limited) or contact Melissa Doyle at the Local Enterprise Office at [email protected].