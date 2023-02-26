Plough Sunday celebration raised awareness of environmental issues

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Union of Parishes came together recently to celebrate as a congregation while raising awareness of environmental and ecological issues.

On Creation Sunday, Carlow Union held its Plough Sunday Service in Staplestown Parish Church and welcomed a large congregation, including many from the wider community.

Rev Ger James put a lot of hard work into preparing the service, assisted by Fr Tom Lalor, Tinryland, Rev Susan Gallagher, Carlow/Kilkenny Methodist Church and Rev Pat Coleman, Killeshin Union of Parishes.

John Shirley, a Staplestown parishioner and former journalist with the Irish Farmers Journal, gave an inspiring talk as he reminisced about life on his home farm, when his father and brother Ken used the plough pulled by draught horses. John spoke of the tough manual labour required to follow the plough and how the handles often bruised the hips. He described how farm families were very self-sufficient, with oats and hay grown to feed the horses and milk, butter, potatoes, vegetables and brown bread all produced on the farm.

John went on to highlight the importance of the microbiology of the soil and the problems of desertification in arid parts of the world. He cited research which demonstrated the symbiotic relationship between the microbiology of the soil and controlled use of grazing animals. John also said that modern trends favour minimal cultivation and preservation techniques such as crop cover to maintain the millions of microbes, which make the soil productive.

The congregation appreciated John’s speech with a generous round of applause.

In recent years, the Church of Ireland has become more aware through synodical debate about its response to many environmental and ecological issues which face society. The response includes the management of graveyards to include wild areas and pollinator gardens as well as events such as Plough Sunday and Harvest Thanksgiving to raise awareness.

The parish was also delighted to have Sena Harenberg play the organ for this special occasion and welcomed the attendance of deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and cllr Fergal Browne.

Once again, the ladies provided some delicious home baking for tea afterwards, with everyone enjoying a very social afternoon.