Ploughing group raises €1,300 for homecare team

By Suzanne Pender

THE successful Co Carlow Ploughing Championships also had a charitable side, resulting in a generous donation of €1,300 to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

A fundraiser was held on the day and thanks to a collection at the gate a terrific €1,300 was raised for Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare.

The 2023 Co Carlow Ploughing Championships were held at Mortarstown, Carlow on lands kindly donated by Evan McDonnell and the McDonnell family. The successful event attracted competitors locally, nationally and internationally, with 72 taking part and some terrific skill and ability shown on the day.

Last week, the Co Carlow Ploughing committee came together again, this time at Drumphea Hall to make the presentation to the homecare team. The homecare team was extremely grateful for the support.