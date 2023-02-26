What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday, February 26, 2023

By PA Reporter

Here’s a look at what the Sunday newspapers are covering.

In the Sunday Independent, new revelations about convicted fraudster Caroline Carey: the paper reports that she transferred thousands of euro to a bank account in the name of her brother, Kilkenny hurling great DJ Carey, from a business account currently under investigation by gardaí in connection with an alleged mortgage scam.

 

The Business Post reports that more than 80 per cent of the offshore wind projects in the planning pipeline are at risk following a government policy U-turn that has left developers “angry and frustrated”.

 

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is coming under intense pressure. Mr Donnelly did not respond to calls from various TDs urging him to correct illegal legislation preventing anyone over the age of 16 with a mental from accessing free medication.

In the Irish Sun: Singer Mary Coughlan has told the paper about a terrifying ordeal when her house was broken into by knife-wielding thieves.

In the UK, Rishi Sunak’s plan for a new deal with the EU makes the front pages of several of the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Prime Minister is poised to scrap Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and is facing a growing rebellion among Conservative MPs.

Mr Sunak is also the focus of the Sunday Mirror front page which has an appeal from an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy to be allowed to join his dad in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The Observer says Police Federation figures show roughly one in 100 police officers in England and Wales faced criminal charges last year alone.

The Sunday Express reports on a planned Government crackdown on lawyers “stringing out” asylum claims in order to maximise their earnings.

And a British Satanist group is trying to attract new members with initiatives including a Bake Off style event, Daily Star Sunday says.

