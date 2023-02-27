Carlow nature enthusiasts encouraged to apply for recording grant

  • Home >
Monday, February 27, 2023

Grants are available to Carlow groups and individuals that record natural history.

Nature enthusiasts from Carlow are encouraged to apply for the scheme managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. It aims to help established naturalists recording in Ireland to maintain and enhance their expertise in species identification, and to develop the next generation of natural history recorders. Applications under the scheme for 2023 are now being sought. 

Grants are available for volunteer, unpaid recorders, or groups, societies and associations of recorders who have limited or no access to financial supports for their work. This is the fifth year of the grant scheme and it has supported over 70 projects to date. 

Grants under the scheme in the past have covered the entire range of Irish natural history including site recording of biological groups (eg moths, other terrestrial invertebrates, bats, plants and marine organisms), support for publications and websites and support to purchase specialist equipment.

Applications should be submitted by 5pm on 31 March 2023. The form and further details can be found here.

