Death notices in Co Carlow

Lisamarie Fennelly

40 Cois Abhainn, Burrin Rd., Co. Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on February 25th, 2023, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Adored mother of Lillie-May, beloved daughter of Renda & Benny and cherished sister of Katelyn, Arabella and Ben,

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter, mother, father, brother, sisters, grandparents Eugene and Dymphna, her adoring aunt Lesley and uncle David, stepmother Amanda, auntie’s and uncle’s, fiancé Kevin, cousins and her wide circle of friends.

May Lisamarie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be published on Tuesday February 28th

PLOOG (née Byrne), Mary B

(Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of Rathvilly, Co. Carlow) – February 24th, 2023, (peacefully) at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Eldest daughter of the late Lorcan C. Byrne (N.T.) and Sheila Byrne (Rathvilly, Co. Carlow). Beloved wife of the late Hans Ploog and loving sister of Sheila Rennick (Trim), Ann Morton (Vancouver) and Lorcan (Locky) Byrne (Slaneyquater, Tullow). Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Ann Byrne, brother-in-law Ken Morton, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Rock’s Funeral Home, Swords, on Wednesday (March 1st) evening from 6 – 7 p.m. Removal on Thursday (March 2nd) afternoon to Dardistown Crematorium, arriving for 2.30 p.m. service. You can view the service live on webcam through the following link.

Webcam link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

No flowers please, donations if desired to St Francis Hospice.