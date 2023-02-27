The Banshees of Inisherin walks away empty-handed from SAG awards

It was a disappointing night for the cast of The Banshees of Inisherin as the film’s cast left the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards empty-handed on Sunday.

The stars of Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy were nominated across four categories, including a nomination for Colin Farrell in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Motion Picture) category.

Farrell, who is in the running for an Oscar, was pipped by Brendan Fraser for his performance in The Whale.

Both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan were nominated in the Male Actor in a Supporting Role category, but the plaudit went to Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once), making him the first Asian actor to win the award.

The cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category, Kerry Condon missed out in favour of Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Collectively, the Irish actors were also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a cast in a Motion Picture category, however, the award went to the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The film, directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also claimed the Female Actor in a Leading Role award for Michelle Yeoh.