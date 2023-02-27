Three children discharged from hospital after eating suspected cannabis jellies

Three children that were hospitalised after taking suspected cannabis jellies at a house in West Dublin last night have now been discharged.

Gardai say the children, described as pre-teens, became ill after consuming a product advertised as cannabis-infused edibles.

Their conditions were not seen as life-threatening, and gardai have now confirmed this afternoon that they have been discharged from hospital.

A small quantity of the product has been seized and is being examined by Forensic Science Ireland.