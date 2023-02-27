Vacant Carlow commerical premises converted to housing

A trend of converting vacant commercial premises to housing has increased in recent years.

Since 2018, Carlow County Council has received 18 notifications to convert vacant premises into 44 housing units.

The figure relates to commercial properties that have an exemption from requiring planning permission due to special regulations, including vacant pubs.

38 of those residential units were provided between 2020-2022.

In 2022, Carlow County Council received notifications of six exempted developments aimed at providing 19 homes. Nationally, 260 notifications indicated intent to provide 665 homes.

Announcing the figures Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, said: “Today’s figures show that extra homes in Carlow are being provided due to these regulations that make it easier to convert certain vacant commercial premises, including vacant spaces over ground-floor premises, into housing. Crucially, these regulations also encourage town centre renewal, a Government priority. That is why we extended these exemptions until the end of 2025 last year.

“The figures have been published as the second phase of the department’s national ad campaign to raise awareness of the Government’s vacant property supports begins. The campaign’s second phase highlights these planning permission exemptions and the Repair and Leasing Scheme.”

Commenting on the campaign, Minister Noonan said: “Over the next two weeks, we’re going to highlight both the planning permission exemptions for converting vacant commercial property into a home and the Repair and Leasing Scheme. The Repair and Leasing Scheme offers vacant property owners the opportunity to restore a property with the help of a local authority loan in return for guaranteed rent for a defined period of time by renting the property out for social housing. I urge anyone interested in buying, selling or leasing a vacant property that could be a home to visit gov.ie/vacancy or contact Carlow County Council’s Vacant Homes Officer.”