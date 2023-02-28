Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

WALSH, David (Davy)

27th February 2023, Rathfarnham, D.14, formerly of Tullow, Co. Carlow and IRCL. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Ann and much loved Dad of Emma and Sarah. Davy will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Antonio and Stephen, his adored grandchildren Oliver, Max and Harriet, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at his home this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to the Victorian Chapel, Mt. Jerome, Harold’s Cross, D6W HY 98 arriving for Service at 4pm followed by Cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

All enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue on (01) 490 7601.

Norah Cochrane (née McCormack)

Leeds and formerly of Rathbawn, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 3rd February 2023 in Leeds; predeceased by her husband Wilfred. Sadly missed by her loving children Gary and Angela, daughter-in-law Sarah, son-in-law Andrew, grandchild Hannah, relatives and friends.

May Norah Rest In Peace.

Funeral leaving Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Thursday, 9th March, at 1.30pm. to St. John The Baptist Cemetery, Grange where she will be laid to rest.